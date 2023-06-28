It's Been a Very Bad Week for Flight Delays & Cancellations, Here's Why

FlightAware's Misery Map shows that airports in some of the nation's largest cities are experiencing a high volume of the delays and cancellations . The issues abated overnight on Monday and Tuesday night, before spiking again each day. New York City, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, and Denver are reporting some of the most widespread disruptions.

If you've tried to fly from some of the country's largest airports in the past 48 hours, you've likely noticed that there seems to be a surplus of canceled and delayed flights . Between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, at least 18,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed, and over 7,000 have been canceled, according to FlightAware data .

According to CNN, this most recent spate of delays has not only been caused by severe thunderstorms moving across the country, but also due to staffing issues. Despite having months and millions of dollars from the government, most airlines are still critically understaffed even as air travel has returned to and even surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

These delays, cancellations, and staffing issues are ahead of what the TSA anticipates will be record-breaking travel days between June 29 and July 5. The agency is advising that travelers come to the airport prepared and follow all security rules and guidelines to move through security lines quickly.

"TSA is staffed and ready for the increasing travel volumes during this holiday travel period with the technologies and resources for improved security effectiveness, efficiency and passenger experience at security checkpoints," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske, in a press release.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby blamed the FAA for the recent surge in delays and cancellations, in a memo reported on by CNN.

"The FAA frankly failed us this weekend," Kirby said. The FAA reduced arrival and departure rates at Newark Airport, which Kirby said was likely caused by understaffing issues at the agency. "It led to massive delays, cancellations, diversions, as well as crews and aircraft out of position. That put everyone behind the eight ball when weather actually did hit on Sunday and was further compounded by FAA staffing shortages Sunday evening."

Meanwhile, the Association of Flight Attendants told CNN that United’s management was also a large contributor to the delays and cancellations.

Regardless of who is ultimately responsible for the massive delays, take this information into account as we head into the busy travel season.