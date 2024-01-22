The 'Flat Tire' Flight Hack and What Airlines Want You to Know

Peterson then goes on to claim that airline agents have a button on their computer that says "Flat Tire Policy" that will allow them to, free of charge, move you to the next flight. "So the next time you're delayed, because of a flat tire, use this trick and it could save you some money," Peterson concludes.

"If you're running late for your flight, there's one excuse that you can give the airline that puts you on the next flight for free, or at least puts you on the standby list," Peterson tells the camera. "Earlier today, I was running late for my flight, because I had a flat tire. I knew I wasn't going to make it but, fortunately most airlines—American, Delta, United—have a flat tire policy."

In a video posted last week, TikToker Jake Peterson (@NewsGuyJake) laid out how he was running late recently because he "got a flat tire," which caused him to miss his flight.

Another day, another airline hack that could save your trip, or leave you in ruin. Today, the hack under investigation is getting to the bottom of whether or not major US airlines have a "flat tire policy" that can help you get rebooked for free on the next flight, if you are running late and missed your original flight.

The implied advice here is that if you're running late and miss a flight, you should use the excuse of having a flat tire in order to get the fee-free rebooking on the next flight. This video already has more than 280,000 views. And while it sounds like easy advice to get out paying expensive fees on your next flight, I wanted to fact check the solidity of the advice. Especially because people in the comments were issuing amendments to Peterson's advice.

In the comments, one person wrote "I work for an airline. Don't say this. It's just a general rule that if you're less than 2hrs late, they'll waive the fee." Another person said "Real rule, but you don't need any sort of excuse. Just make sure you're not more than 2 hours late after your original scheduled flight departure."

Lurking on their profiles, it appears that at least one of the commenters did actually work for an airline. But let's go beyond the comments for fact checking, just to be safe. Thrillist reached out to Delta, Southwest, American Airlines, United, and JetBlue to enquire about their specific "flat tire" policies. For starters, no one's calling it that.

"Delta people have the autonomy to help customers get on a flight free of penalty in many circumstances, but customers should contact Delta as soon as it is clear they will miss a flight," a spokesperson for Delta told Thrillist. The spokesperson encouraged passengers to read more about these policies on Delta.com.

Southwest also doesn't have an official policy listed regarding flat tires, but does have a standard operating procedure for passengers who unintentionally miss a scheduled flight. "Customers holding a non-refundable fare who arrive at the airport within two hours after their scheduled departure may travel standby only on the next flight (or subsequent later flights) to their destination at no additional charge," Chris Perry, a spokesman for Southwest, told Thrillist. You can learn more about their policies at Southwest.com.

Southwest's language around unintentionally missing flights supports the TikTok comments concerning the two-hour window.

For JetBlue, there's no free change policy but there is the option to use the airline's Same Day Switch tool. You have to use this before you miss your flight, and it will cost you a single flat fee of $75 for the change. If you miss a scheduled flight, all the money spent on the flight is forfeited, according to a JetBlue representative. You can explore the complete policies at JetBlue.com.

We'll update this story when we get confirmation from American and United.