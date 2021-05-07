Airlines Are Bringing Back Annoying Restrictions for Basic Economy Tickets

While the pandemic, quite obviously, made our lives a whole lot more difficult, those who had to travel enjoyed some perks including flexible ticket change policies. Now that the masses are returning to the skies, the same can't be said. Major US airlines have—one by one—brought bring back Basic Economy fare restrictions.

Translation: you can no longer change your flight with ease (at least, not without fees). Carriers like Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have reinstated restrictions on changes to basic economy bookings, Travel & Leisure reports. The new rules (or, well, the old ones that are back) apply to flight reservations made on or after May 1. Meanwhile, American Airlines had already implemented a similar rule on April 1, 2021, making its cheapest fares both unchangeable and nonrefundable.

And while it may seem like the unappealing route to go, there are a number of benefits to booking basic economy tickets. American allows basic economy passengers to purchase preferred seats and upgrades, though Delta and United don't.

As for JetBlue, the airline's flexibility policy for these basic economy fares is about to expire, per the report, so buckle in for the return of restrictions, as well. The carrier announced some other bittersweet updates in February. Namely, two changes to its Blue Basic tickets: you'll no longer get a carry-on bag allowance (ugh), but you will be able to change and cancel Blue Basic tickets for a fee, which was previously not an option.