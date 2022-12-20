Airlines Are Issuing Flight Waivers Ahead of a Massive Winter Storm This Week

The Midwest is about to get walloped by a massive winter storm, also known as a "bomb cyclone," just in time to ruin your holiday travel plans. Womp, womp. With the National Weather Service warning Americans about the blizzard potential in the Chicago area—as well as rough conditions in other parts of the country—airlines are taking action.

On Tuesday, United Airlines—which is headquartered in Chicago, BTW—issued winter weather waivers for the Midwest and parts of Texas, the East Coast, and another for central and northwest US. Here's what that means: the carrier is nixing change fees and fare differences for modified bookings between the same cities this month, CNN reports.

United Airlines' travel waivers right now:

Midwest travelers: For passengers that have purchased a ticket with United by Saturday, December 17 for travel between December 21 and December 25. Thirty airports are included in this waiver.

For passengers that have purchased a ticket with United by Saturday, December 17 for travel between December 21 and December 25. Thirty airports are included in this waiver. Texas travelers: Includes tickets purchased by December 18 for travel between December 22 and December 25. More than a dozen airports are included in this waiver.

Includes tickets purchased by December 18 for travel between December 22 and December 25. More than a dozen airports are included in this waiver. East Coast travelers: For passengers that purchased a ticket by December 18 for travel plans between December 22 and December 25. Fifty airports are included in this waiver.

For passengers that purchased a ticket by December 18 for travel plans between December 22 and December 25. Fifty airports are included in this waiver. Central and northwestern travelers: You must have purchased a ticket by this past Sunday, December 18 for travel between December 20 and December 23. Fifty airports are included in this waiver.



American Airlines has issued a waiver for almost 30 airports in the Midwest, as well as 30 more in the Northeast, while Southwest Airlines has issued its own for "Rocky Mountain and Midwest Winter Weather" with more than a dozen Northeast destinations involved. JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, and Spirit Airlines have similarly announced travel waivers—largely for Midwestern and Northwestern travel.

If your flight is canceled, there are additional resources available to help you navigate your options, like the Department of Transportation's new portal launched earlier this year which details what travelers are entitled to from various airlines.