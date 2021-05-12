These Are the Airlines with the Highest Customer Satisfaction

With more and more people getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine, travel is finally starting to feel like an option again. Whether you’re eager to get out and start exploring the world again, or are just thinking about taking the leap, it’s important to know which airlines will provide the best experience on what may be your first flight in a while. That’s where J.D. Power’s new J.D. Power 2021 North America Airline Satisfaction Study comes in.

Although travel was way down in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said it was still able rank the airlines with the highest customer satisfaction, based on several factors: cost and fees, reservation, check-in, boarding, baggage, aircraft, crew, and in-flight services. This year’s results were based on the answers of 2,309 passengers traveling for leisure and business, according to a press release.

Delta Air Lines took the top spot with 860 out of 1,000 points overall. This marks the first time Delta’s been named No. 1 since 1995. The big difference for the airline this year was flight crews. Overall satisfaction among passengers with the teams serving them aboard Delta’s planes increased by 26 points. Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines came in second and third, respectively, with 856 points and 850 points.