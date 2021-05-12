These Are the Airlines with the Highest Customer Satisfaction
J.D. Power's new ranking for 2021 reveals the carriers with best customer experiences right now.
With more and more people getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine, travel is finally starting to feel like an option again. Whether you’re eager to get out and start exploring the world again, or are just thinking about taking the leap, it’s important to know which airlines will provide the best experience on what may be your first flight in a while. That’s where J.D. Power’s new J.D. Power 2021 North America Airline Satisfaction Study comes in.
Although travel was way down in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said it was still able rank the airlines with the highest customer satisfaction, based on several factors: cost and fees, reservation, check-in, boarding, baggage, aircraft, crew, and in-flight services. This year’s results were based on the answers of 2,309 passengers traveling for leisure and business, according to a press release.
Delta Air Lines took the top spot with 860 out of 1,000 points overall. This marks the first time Delta’s been named No. 1 since 1995. The big difference for the airline this year was flight crews. Overall satisfaction among passengers with the teams serving them aboard Delta’s planes increased by 26 points. Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines came in second and third, respectively, with 856 points and 850 points.
United Airlines, American Airlines, and Air Canada landed at the button of the list with 810, 791, and 759 points, respectively. Not a bad showing, but maybe something to keep in mind when you do get around to booking your next trip.
J.D. Power’s study found that while the airline industry lost more than $40 billion last year and passenger volume was down 60%, overall satisfaction among passengers was way higher than previous years. Airlines’ moves to significantly lower prices, eliminate fees, and enforce less strict ticket policies played a major role in keeping those who did travel during the pandemic happy. Ditching change fees led to a 47-point increase in customer satisfaction in the category, for example. If you work in the airline industry, give yourself a huge pat on the back.
“The airline industry adapted to a most unusual year by simplifying ticketing processes, waiving change fees and baggage fees which were key to persuading people to fly during the pandemic,” Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power, said in a statement, per the release. “Airline personnel rose to meet the challenges of a drastically altered travel environment. Maintaining that level of flexibility and recognition of individual passenger needs will be a strategic advantage for airlines that want to set themselves apart in passenger satisfaction as travel volumes start to recover.”
Cheap flights are great, but great flights aren’t always cheap. You might want to consider going with the airline that’ll take good care of you while you’re on board.