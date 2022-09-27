These Airlines Are Issuing Flight Waivers Ahead of Hurricane Ian

As category 4 Hurricane Ian heads for landfall, airlines across the industry are providing flight waivers through next week at over a dozen airports across the state of Florida, Travel + Leisure reports.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa International Airport announced closures on Tuesday, while Orlando International Airport said it would follow suit at 10:30 am Wednesday. Southwest Florida International Airport is still operating and has not publicized plans otherwise.

Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, and Delta Air Lines have all promised waivers on travel through next week. The cities included in the waivers vary by carrier.

The hurricane is expected to reach nearly 120 mph winds with even higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center reported on Tuesday.

"Powerful Hurricane Ian emerges into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico...new watches and warnings issued for Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina," the center said in the bulletin. "Hurricane conditions are expected along the west coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions possibly beginning by late today."

The hurricane is expected to hit west-central Florida with a "life-threatening storm surge" hitting between Fort Myers and Tampa. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin by Tuesday night.