Flight Prices Are Reportedly Set to Drop This Fall

Summer is just about over, but there's still plenty of time left to get some traveling done before cold weather settles in. With fall looming and an increase in COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant, airlines are seeing a decrease in the number of people flying, especially business travelers. In an effort to fill that void, prices are dropping to lows that might convince you to pack your bags and go.

TripActions data showed a spike in business travel ahead of the Labor Day holiday, calling it "an encouraging start" to the recovery of business travel, according to Insider. Still, airlines are doing what they can to attract anyone and everyone who may be looking to get away, be it for business or pleasure.

Hopper, a travel data company, found that September may well be the cheapest time to book travel this year. Airfares are expected to drop about 10% into September, Insider reported. The average cost of a roundtrip flight around that time will be $260 for domestic trips.

As for international travel, Hopper estimates those prices will drop this fall as well. From September to November, ticket prices are expected to be about 15% lower than they were in fall 2019. The average trip should cost about $734. That's slightly more than in 2020, when international roundtrip airfare averaged $717 but still lower than fall 2019's $859 average. September travel, in particular, is expected to be about 8% lower than international travel in July according to Hopper.

Holiday travel, on the other hand, might be more expensive. Hopper suggests that airfare prices will rise 11% from September to December. The average trip at that time is expected to cost around $289—the kind of prices you'd expect to see during peak travel seasons. Last year, airlines saw an uptick in travelers around the holiday season despite public officials' warnings about a second wave. Airlines expect to see a similar peak this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to issue travel advisories and warnings, but flights are still being offered and travelers are still getting out there. If you feel safe enough to do so, take advantage of these cheap flights. You never know when they'll go back up.