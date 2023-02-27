AirDropping on Airplanes Can Get You in a Lot of Trouble

One of the funnier and more bizarre parts of frequently using public transit (as would should all strive to) is that you'll occasionally get AirDropped a picture of a yassified Bill Clinton from an unknowable stranger. Sometimes, everyone in the train car you are in gets the AirDrop and everyone is eyeing each other and giggling. It's one of the few funny details about living in the time of mass tech.

However, not all AirDrops are harmless. In Texas, an American Airlines flight was grounded on February 17, after a bomb threat was AirDropped on the plane. According to USA Today, passengers on the flight received a request from "I have a bomb" to share a photo. So the message that popped up on many passengers' screens was: "I have a bomb would like to share a photo." Not something you want to see anywhere, much less an airplane, in the year 2023.

The Texas Department of Safety investigated the incident and determined that the AirDrop request came from "a juvenile subject who confessed to the AirDrop," according to a statement shared with USA Today. "The threat was mitigated and deemed non-credible," the statement concluded. The flight, which was headed to Chicago, was delayed for five hours before being able to depart.

A few things. Maybe you've noticed the first one, but AirDrop as a verb in a formal context is just astounding. I've already used it seven times and it still feels incorrect. It is even more absurd that Texas law enforcement released a statement that included the words "confessed to the AirDrop." Dick Wolf is shaking right now and scrambling back to his writers room.

The young person responsible for the AirDrop was sent to the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department. The person will be charged with "falsely reporting an emergency or causing a false alarm," which could result in anything from a Class A misdemeanor or a state jail felony.

As someone who grew up in fear of an Orwellian future, I start sweating when I even think of the word "bomb" inside an airport. If there were ever a place for thought crimes to become prosecutable, it would be an American airport. So for this young person to name their device "I have a bomb" and then to use that phone to airdrop to other people on a plane? It's unfathomable to me.

However, let this serve as a lesson to all young people, the parents of young people, and anyone with a proclivity to AirDrop strangers: the content you send out in the cloud is very real in the eyes of the law.