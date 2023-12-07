This Flight Attendant's Warning About Airplane Coffee Just Went Viral

If you've flown quite a few times, there are surely some airplane horror stories you lived through that still haunt your travels—people sticking their bare feet in socially unacceptable places, gross trash found in the seat's backpocket, you name it. There's always something that will make anyone's skin crawl.

And in light of the upcoming holiday travel flights, here I am to share with you yet another reason to be potentially grossed out on planes. Or actually, the way I see it, this is preventive advice to ensure you actually donot end up feeling like that on your next flight out.

To put it simply—it's best if you don't drink drip coffee on planes. Don't look at me—I'm simply the messenger. A flight attendant recently took to TikTok to share why airplane coffee, in their experience, is allegedly something to avoid. By going off of a Reddit thread that asked flight attendants to share their insider knowledge and secrets, the video poster expanded on one of the comments, in which an alleged airplane pilot claims that water tanks on planes never get cleaned, but the coffee onboard is made using that water.

The flight attendant TikToker, though, points to another issue with airplane coffee. "The fact that the [water] tanks rarely get cleaned should be the least of your concerns," they say in the video. "For me it's always been the way that flight attendants have to clean out coffee pots."