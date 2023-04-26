These Viral Plane Etiquette Tips Could Help You Have a More Peaceful Flight

It seems that not even a single day passes by without news of another in-flight incident, whether it be one involving a crying baby, a mimosa, or even a mid-boarding brawl, and we haven't yet begun what's expected to be a busy and stressful summer travel season.

But air travel doesn't have to be chaotic, and practicing good plane etiquette can help ensure a better flying experience for you and everyone around you. A newly reposted TikTok video from travel influencer Ben Keenan (@ivebentraveling) offers a two-minute overview of what he believes you can do to help you stay on the good side of fellow passengers and flight crews while traveling.

To start, Keenan suggests greeting flight attendants when you board. And the advice goes on from there. Among the tips outlined by Keenan:

Don't take off your shoes or socks while in your seat (yes, we've been over this before)

Don't change your baby's diaper while in your seat

If you're in an aisle seat, be prepared to stand up to allow other passengers out multiple times during the flight

Don't bring fish products (or other smelly foods) on a plane



