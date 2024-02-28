New Data Shows It's Never Been Safer to Fly on an Airplane

Despite increasing fears about how safe traveling on airplanes is, the latest report from the International Air Transport Association on plane safety for 2023 shows that there has actually never been a better time to fly. The report, which was published on Wednesday, revealed that the number of airline accidents in 2023 was the lowest it has been in a decade. There was only one accident for every 1.26 million flights last year.

But that’s not the only metric showing that flying got safer in 2023. The fatality rate for flying decreased from 0.11 in 2022 down to 0.03 in 2023. "At this level of safety, on average a person would have to travel by air every day for 103,239 years to experience a fatal accident," the report states. That means nearly all of us are likely to be totally in the clear when it comes to flying safety.

These metrics might come as a surprise while concurrent headlines discuss major shakeups at Boeing, one of the top airplane manufacturers, due to safety concerns regarding recent incidents involving the Boeing 737 Max 9. It will be interesting to see how the Alaska Airlines fuselage blowout and the reports of missing bolts and screws on wings will affect 2024's safety data. But for 2023, you can take some solace in knowing that it was one of the safest years to fly in history.

"2023 safety performance continues to demonstrate that flying is the safest mode of transport," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general. "Aviation places its highest priority on safety and that shows in the 2023 performance. Jet operations saw no hull losses or fatalities. 2023 also saw the lowest fatality risk and 'all accident' rate on record. A single fatal turboprop accident with 72 fatalities [in Nepal last January], however, reminds us that we can never take safety for granted."

Walsh acknowledged the headline-grabbing incidents that have happened so far this year, highlighting the continued need for improvement and diligence when it comes to airline safety. "Two high profile accidents in the first month of 2024 show that, even if flying is among the safest activities a person can do, there is always room to improve," Walsh explained. "This is what we have done throughout our history. And we will continue to make flying ever safer."

So, even if you are among the 30% of people changing where they sit because of the Boeing blowout, just know that no matter where you sit on the plane, you're probably safe.