Are Airplanes in Worse Shape Than Ever or Are We Just Seeing It More Often?

Reading about the Alaska Airlines fuselage blowout was horrifying. Every new detail that emerged was absolute nightmare fuel. The chunks of the plane and missing phones they recovered in school teachers' yards, the child's shirt that was ripped clean off of his body, the serendipity that no one was seated directly next to the blowout—these finer points vividly illustrated a horror movie come to life. A brand new Boeing 737 Max 9 fell apart less than an hour into its journey, and as a result, all planes of that model were grounded while the safety of the aircraft was federally investigated.

Shortly after that incident, a post went viral showing a Virgin Atlantic plane wing with missing screws. Social media postings warned against flying altogether and some individuals have shared anecdotal stories of canceled trips and a renewed fear of flying.

It's not all anecdotal accounts either. According to a new Fast Company-Harris poll of over 1,000 Americans released this week, 43% of respondents said that they feel less comfortable with flying based on recent news stories. Additionally, only two in 10 adults have a high level of confidence that planes are being well maintained and constructed, according to a February 2024 poll from the Associated Press.

But are planes actually getting less safe? Or does it just feel like that, because of the amount of news and social media showing the near misses, blowouts, and plane tippings that make it onto our radar?

William Brady, an assistant professor of management and organizations and a published researcher on social media at Northwestern University, says that the way social media is constructed naturally amplifies negative stories like missing screws from plane wings and fuselage blowouts. A flight taking off without incident isn't going to make the news, and it's probably not even going to make it to our various feeds and platforms.

"Not only are we seeing this information come from media sources, but we see people in our social network who are sometimes our friends, sometimes just people we're loosely connected with, but they're people and they're retransmitting this information," Brady explained, in a phone call with Thrillist. "When we see things frequently done by other people or shared by other people, it makes us more likely to understand that as something that is common."

Seeing information shared within our circles and interpreting it as commonplace can further validate fears or concerns—even if those fears contradict the reality of safety. According to Flight Aware, there are more than 13,000 flights traversing the world on any given day. In 2022, there was one accident for every 830,000 flights, according to the International Air Transportation Association. In fact, during the most recent year for which complete data is currently available (2022), there were fewer fatal airplane accidents than there were the year before. The number of fatal accidents in 2022 was also lower than the five-year average between 2018 and 2022.

"Accidents are rare in aviation," said Willie Walsh, the IATA's director general, in a statement about the data. "There were five fatal accidents among 32.2 million flights in 2022. That tells us that flying is among the safest activities in which a person can engage."

Brady compares some of the heightened sense of fears about flying to that of violent crime. “The media tends to report things that really tap into our general concern," he explained. "These events get overrepresented in the context of social media. If you're a user and you're looking at these stories, you don't see how many planes were successful in their flights, which is a lot. You just see the thing that is drawn in your attention, the thing that's reported, the crashes."

But even with the internet and media amplifying the instances of plane issues, that's not to say they aren't there at all. The Federal Aviation Administration reported in 2023 that near-miss plane collisions increased by 25% in the past decade, due in part to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

And Boeing, the airplane manufacturer at the center of many of these recent incidents, is still the subject of an ongoing federal investigation being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board. As the company accounts for the Alaska Airlines fuselage blowout, additional manufacturing errors and shortcomings have been reported, only further reducing confidence for some passengers. The Fast Company poll reported that 40% of passengers now consider the type of aircraft they'll be flying on for future flights, in the wake of recent plane safety incidents.

So where's the clarity here? Yes, flying is statistically safe, but it can be difficult to tune out incidents like an airplane blowout taking place about 16,000 feet above ground. What's a reasonable conclusion to draw for yourself in these circumstances? Brady says it's a matter of thinking more critically and resisting the urge to make a knee-jerk reaction.

"If you're going online and you see people outraged about planes, I would say ask yourself, 'Do you see [this] offline as well? Do you see the kind of thing you're seeing online and other sources?' That can help you corroborate, 'Is what I'm seeing on social media actually representative?'"

And if after making that assessment, you still feel trepidation, you can always filter out Boeing 737 Max 9s when booking your next flight.