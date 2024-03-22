Are Airplane Seat Cushions Getting Thinner? We Want to Know Your Thoughts

Airplane seats have become a huge topic of contention. Earlier this month, Southwest was mercilessly roasted about new seat renderings that appeared to show much, much thinner seats. But Southwest isn't the only airline facing criticism over their seats. In the last decade, the issue of airplane seat sizes has gone all the way up to the federal government, and even resulted in a court ruling.

In 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it would be taking public comment on "the minimum seat dimensions necessary for airline passenger safety." This was in response to a 2018 congressional order directing the FAA to determine seat size minimums including pitch, width, and distance between seats that would be required for passenger safety.

Yet, in May 2023, a US court ruled that the FAA did not need to make airplane seat size and seat spacing rules, according to Reuters. The fight for more accommodating, safer, and, more comfortable airplane seats, led by passenger advocacy group FlyersRights.org, faced a major stall.

Some sizing issues have actually been pretty commonly misconstrued in the media. According to Forbes, the width of seats has actually increased in the last 30 years, not decreased. It's pretty commonly reported that the opposite is true, with seat width decreasing from an average of 18 inches to 16.5 inches. While the width of seats may not have shrunk, there is widespread consensus that the distance between seats, known as the pitch, has gotten dramatically smaller.

But what about the depth of the seat cushion? It is a question that is far more concerned with comfort than safety, but plays a major role in the quality of your flight. In exit rows, seat cushions are thinner for safety reasons—but for the rest of the plane, it's dependent on the manufacturer. The average seat cushion in economy is about two inches thick. At least, it was. As legroom has shrunk, airlines also need to reduce the size of seat cushions, so that there is more space for a passenger, even with a reduced pitch. But, unsurprisingly, exact specifications on airplane seats are sparse.

This saga brings me to my ask of Thrillist readers. Can you please tell me how thick your seat cushion is? We have created a form you can fill out below to offer us some information about your most recent flights. Our hope is to determine just how uncomfortable the modern airplane seat is, and we need your help to do it.

To measure your seat cushion, you can use a common object or easily measurable item like an Airpod or your finger, if you aren't traveling around with a tape measure.