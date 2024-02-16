Travelers Are Changing Their Seat Selection Because of the Boeing Blowout

The Alaska Airlines fuselage blowout on January 5, 2024 set a pretty dismal tone for air travel in general. During the incident, which injured several people but thankfully did not result in any fatalities, a door of the plane flew off shortly into the flight. The investigation that followed found that there were loose bolts on multiple Boeing 737 Max 9s.

Immediately after the incident, the model of the plane that suffered the blowout, the Boeing 737 Max 9, was grounded and subject to investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Even as air travel remains one of the safest methods of transportation, that hasn't prevented fears of flying from trending upward.

According to a new Fast Company-Harris poll published this week, recent incidents including the Alaska Airlines blowout, a passenger jet colliding with a military cargo plane, and a nose wheel falling off a Boeing plane pre-takeoff remain top of mind for many travelers right now. The fuselage blowout was by far the most well known of the incidents, with 64% of participants knowing about it before taking the poll in early February. These stories, and the resulting chatter on social media and in the news, have already contributed to passengers changing their behavior when they fly.

One major way? The results of the poll show that 30% of passengers are now more likely to select a seat in a specific zone of the plane, and select a seat in a specific area of the row, that they perceive to be safer, based on recent plane safety incidents. While multiple major US airlines denied Thrillist's request for post-Alaska Airlines blowout seat selection data, this new study confirms suspicions that these recent airline snafus have changed that way that a significant portion of the US population flies.

It's not just seat selection though; passengers are even more likely to consider other details when booking and partaking in air travel. The survey revealed that:

48% of passengers are more likely to pay attention to safety materials

40% of passengers are more likely to consider the type of plane

36% of passengers are more likely to consider the airline

42% of passengers are more likely to monitor plane functions

45% of passengers are more likely to pay attention to pre-takeoff activities



Flight anxiety is not anything new. It is only natural to feel a bit of trepidation when we're doing something that has not been around for very long; the very first passenger flights began in 1914 and air travel wasn't more popular than travel by train until 1955. In the long arch of human history, flying is still in its adolescence. Flight anxiety is so common that there is even a service offered where you can call a pilot to talk through your anxieties.