Travel Experts Are Begging You Not to Try the Newest TikTok Flight Hack

TikTok , though, might have found the solution—or so it thinks. In a recent viral video that amassed over 20 million views and almost two million likes, one user claims that curling up your legs on the seat and securing your seatbelt around your ankles might be the comfiest answer to your plea. "To whoever it was that said to put the plane belt around your ankles," reads the overtext, "I owe you my life!"

Let's be honest here: unless you're sitting business class or better, flying for prolonged periods of time isn't the most comfortable thing to do. Avid travelers have probably been there—your legs start hurting, you don't really know where to stretch them after a while, and your back gets a little stiff.

However, while that might make your flying experience better, it is actually a very dangerous practice to engage with. Michael Wallace, travel expert and CEO of Greenback Expat Tax Services, explained this is because you should always have yourseatbelt fastened around your waist on an airplane in the event of sudden unexpected turbulence.

"If it's attached to your ankles, this could put you in a life-threatening situation as you take extra time to first unbuckle and rebuckle your seatbelt," Wallace said in a statement provided to Thrillist.

According to Wallace, if your seatbelt is secured around your ankles, it could potentially lead to severe injuries in some situations. "If the plane hits turbulence that causes you to lean forward at an increased rate, colliding with the seat in front of you and your knees can lead to two very different outcomes," he said. "Even a slight knock to your head on your knees could cause a concussion."

Another factor to consider is that, even if no turbulence is experienced, your health could still be compromised—even on a cardiovascular level. "Having your seatbelt tightly hugging your ankles can lead to poor circulation," Wallace noted. "Passengers could develop minor symptoms such as discomfort or numbness. In more extreme cases, you could develop blood clots."

Other commenters on the TikTok video shared Wallace's reaction, including one who identified as a flight attendant and said, simply, "please don't."

This is only the latest viral TikTok travel hack to be debunked. Last year, one viral TikTok advised travelers to make short-term rental deals outside of the app they're found on—and as an expert explains, that isn't advice you should be following for safety reasons.