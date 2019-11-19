This Prankster Left Life-Size AirPod Stickers All Over San Francisco

I'd love to join the New York masses and trudge around the city with AirPods in, Spotify's "Hot Country" playlist on repeat (no? That part just me?), but I have this tendency to lose everything I've ever owned. I cannot cough up $160 knowing I'll drop the left earbud down a subway grate three days later.
I can only imagine the kind of anxiety you AirPod owners go through. And I empathize! But San Francisco-based creative Pablo Rochat, apparently, does not. The dude pulled quite the panic-inducing prank by covering city streets with life-size AirPod stickers.
"I often see people drop their AirPods, so I thought it would be funny to make it look like people are dropping their AirPods all over the city and see if people would try to pick them up," Rochat told Mashable.
And yes, it worked.
"That's the best part. I love putting AirPod stickers on the ground and standing to see people try to pick them up," he said. "Some people are amused by it, but a few have been angry that they were pranked. Joke's on them!"
Rochat's scheme was actually inspired by his own fear, so he's not such an asshole. He's basically trolling himself. And while it definitely incited internet laughs, not everyone was so keen on the prank. At least one person described the stunt as "Littering and public menace." People are lame.
If you're feeling "evil," you too can buy and litter your city with AirPod stickers. Rochat included the link online. If you see all across NYC, it was me.
h/t Mashable
