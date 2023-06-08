New Poll Attempts to Explain Why 'Airport Dads' Are Like That

If you feel like you're an Airport Dad, you're not alone. According to a recent survey, Airport Dads are a far more common reality than you might think, and we should only be grateful for their existence.

That's right. Without Airport Dads, we'd simply be lost. The way I see it, it goes beyond gender, really—I am an Airport Dad myself, and I am also a childless, 27-year-old woman. Being an Airport Dad is a lifestyle, a philosophy to live by, a quest, even. It means that in the airport realm, you're in charge of yourself, of others in your travel party, and of the overall success and smoothness of the travel experience altogether. It's a heavy, heavy crown.

Embodying such a role and taking such charge comes with a few important characteristics and, most importantly, with crucial duties. Airport Dads must necessarily be Early at the Airport Girlies, and force everyone to get to the airport many hours earlier than needed to make sure potential hiccups are solved in time and flights aren't missed because of them. Repeatedly checking if everybody has all their travel documents is also a much-needed skill, as are being the one who checks in the whole travel party, creating a travel checklist, and obsessively monitoring departure screens at the airport. And don't forget packing way (way, way) in advance—that's an essential Airport Dad requirement as well. Still not sure what we're talking about? Check out the TikTok below (or this example, or this one) to catch up.

But while anybody can identify with the Airport Dad figure, it definitely finds its roots in actual dads—or so it seems, according to a recent survey shared with Thrillist by UK travel company Jet2holidays. After surveying 1,000 UK dads, the company released data uncovering what exactly brings a dad to evolve into an Airport Dad.