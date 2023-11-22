2023 Is the Year of the Airport Dad

As both a fan of Airport Dads and a self-declared Airport Dad myself, I couldn't possibly push the propaganda any further—this was (and still is) the year of Airport Dads, and the travel realm should be so, so thankful.

To be fair, the travel world is already showing its appreciation towards the hyper-organized, borderline-obsessive traveler breed of Airport Dads. TikTok, for starters, is full of viral Airport Dad videos—totaling over 76 million views—pointing out both the absurdity but also the incredible organizational strengths of this party leader category. (If you can't really grasp what we're talking about, here's a visual example for you—a learning opportunity, a masterclass, if you will.)

But Airport Dads aren't just a social media fad. The travel industry itself is in awe of Airport Dads, and some companies love and support the phenomenon so much that they came up with initiatives to celebrate Airport Dads across the US. Uber, for example, just this week launched a new pop-up lounge dedicated to them.

Through December 4, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will feature the aptly-named Airport Dad Lounge, where all you need to access it is proof of booking an Uber Reserve. It is truly the celebration of Airport Dads and their organizational skills—because only a true Airport Dad reserves their Uber ride to the airport in advance. You know, to ensure a car is available during peak times and to save a few bucks in spite of holiday travel surges. And by the way, if you're in Chicago and match the description of an Uber Reserve Airport Dad, just head over to the dedicated lounge at Gate F3, where you'll also get some Airport Dad merch from your favorite travel brands, including Away, Lusso Cloud, and Colectivo Coffee.

And while the Airport Dad TikTok trend really took off a few months ago, it isn't showing any sign of dying down. Recently, a video—which was originally posted at the end of October—went viral on the platform racking up more than six million views and over one million likes. And you guessed it—it is, once again, showing Airport Dads in their element.

"Weather is bad. All flights are delayed. American Airlines can't do anything about it," reads the overtext. "But you know who can? This group of men who all rushed to the window to come up with a plan."

In the video, more than a handful of men are shown looking outside of the gate's window, some of them with their arms crossed behind their back. They're inquisitive, they're alert. They need to know what's up, and they must solve the issue. They're Airport Dads.

The comment section agrees. "The dad stance is a universal language," says one user. "Once you see the dad stance, you know it's NOT looking too good," chimes in another. But at the very least, if Airport Dads are there, you know you can sigh in relief—you're good, and somebody else is taking care of the problem.