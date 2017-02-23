This 'Airport Jacket' Holds as Much Stuff as a Small Suitcase

Besides investing in the wonder that is TSA PreCheck, there are tragically few things that actually manage to make air travel easier. But it turns out there's now such thing as a jacket that might just make flying suck less, by allowing you to store all of you crap inside of it instead of a suitcase.

It's called the Airport Jacket and if its $76,000 Kickstarter campaign is successful when it ends in April, you might be able to save a little on baggage fees by literally carrying your carry-on on you. The jacket can be worn three different ways, can hold up to 33lbs of your stuff, and comes with a carrying bag. Specifically, its 14 "deep" pockets and two detachable pockets are designed to hold stuff like a laptop, an iPad, two pairs of shoes, a pair of jeans, three t-shirts, two pairs of shorts, several pairs of underwear, a light sweater, a dress, a liquids bag, a wallet, a phone, a passport, and more, according to the Kickstarter description. As you can see in a video of the product (shown above), it appears to do all of that while not looking too bulky.