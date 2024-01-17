Want to Understand 'Main Character Syndrome'? Head to the Airport

Airport Main Character Syndrome is real, and you (very likely) have it too.

Just think about it—doesn't life feel different when you're waltzing through the airport by yourself. Doesn't it almost feel aspirational? It makes sense—you're by yourself carrying just a few belongings, and you're surrounded by hundreds of unknown people while you make your way to another city or even country. We've all seen this scene in movies before, so there is no surprise that many of us start feeling like main characters every time we step into an airport.

But more specifically, there are certain actions that travelers afflicted with Airport Main Character Syndrome will do that heighten said "main character" vibes—and TikTokers are making sure to tell us all about them.

First of all, the most important preface is that it's primarily a matter of stance and facial expression. In a video that recently went viral, one TikToker films themselves standing in different places around the airport—from baggage claim to the plane's gate—looking pensive and somewhat nostalgic. "Me at the airport trying to resist the urge to act like the main character during the final scene of a critically acclaimed coming of age film," reads the overtext. Add a couple of sighs to the mix, and you'll feel like you came right out of a '90s movie.