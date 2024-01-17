Want to Understand 'Main Character Syndrome'? Head to the Airport
Just admit it, everyone has felt this way at least once.
Airport Main Character Syndrome is real, and you (very likely) have it too.
Just think about it—doesn't life feel different when you're waltzing through the airport by yourself. Doesn't it almost feel aspirational? It makes sense—you're by yourself carrying just a few belongings, and you're surrounded by hundreds of unknown people while you make your way to another city or even country. We've all seen this scene in movies before, so there is no surprise that many of us start feeling like main characters every time we step into an airport.
But more specifically, there are certain actions that travelers afflicted with Airport Main Character Syndrome will do that heighten said "main character" vibes—and TikTokers are making sure to tell us all about them.
First of all, the most important preface is that it's primarily a matter of stance and facial expression. In a video that recently went viral, one TikToker films themselves standing in different places around the airport—from baggage claim to the plane's gate—looking pensive and somewhat nostalgic. "Me at the airport trying to resist the urge to act like the main character during the final scene of a critically acclaimed coming of age film," reads the overtext. Add a couple of sighs to the mix, and you'll feel like you came right out of a '90s movie.
Now that we have successfully set the scene (and your general attitude), let's get into what TikTok believes are the actions that most radiate main character energy at the airport.
Boarding the plane last
Your main character energy will reach new highs if you do this, according to another TikTok. Why? Because if you board the plane last, everyone will be forced to watch you as you frantically make your way to your seat.
Looking outside the window
There is only one requirement: You have to look outside your plane window in a pensive way, otherwise it doesn't count. If you get emotional and shed a tear, that's even better.
Walk it like you mean it while heading to your gate
Strut your way to your gate and you'll suddenly feel catapulted into a '90s music video—as the lead singer, of course. There is something about the power runway walk that screams main character.
Don't strut, but run to your gate
This is a classic of romcoms and somewhat dramatic movies. Running through the airport to make it to your flight (or to prevent someone from getting onto theirs) is definitely a film trope—and you'll definitely get some heads turning wondering "where are they running to?!"
Blast music through your headphones
This one goes great with strutting to your gate. Isolate yourself completely from the people around you, put some music to hype you up, and head over to the gate. Main character energy vibes: unmatched.
Read a book while you wait for your flight
It's similar to looking outside the plane window—do it in a pensive way and maybe start fantasizing about someone asking you about your book. Meet-cute, anyone?