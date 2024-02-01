We Need to Talk About the Airport Pickup Zone

If you are wondering what the airport pickup zone is, let me enlighten you very quickly: It's hell, or its closest earthly iteration of it.

Anybody who, after making it out of the airport after a trip, has ventured into the pickup area knows how chaotic it can get. It's technically designed to make your life easier if someone (whether it is a friend or a ride-share) is coming to get you at the airport, but somehow, it makes it more difficult.

In a new TikTok that recently went viral with over one million views, the video poster highlights some of the most unhinged airport pickup area traits in a sarcastic tone. What it feels like, really, is that neither you nor the person picking you up should be there—but at the same time, there's nowhere else you're actually allowed to be. It's as if the pickup area was, somehow, illegal.

"They're not allowed to pull up to the curb, they're not allowed to have a car in front of them or behind them or next to them on either side," jokes the TikToker. "They're supposed to kind of hover above another vehicle."