Bookmark This Map to Get Free Airport Wi-Fi Anywhere in the World

Computer security engineer and travel blogger Anil Polat has been compiling the Wi-Fi information at various airports around the world and plugging the data into this handy interactive map. Polan gets the passwords for various airport and lounge Wi-Fi networks partly by crowdsourcing the endeavor, using tips from other travelers across the world. Whenever there’s a new password shared, Polan adds it to the list and shares it on his Facebook page. He makes it easy for mobile too, as the map is available for download on iOS, Android and Google Play.

So the next time you’re in sitting in an airport lounge somewhere exotic or painfully boring, remember that there's hope: refer to Polan’s map and enjoy some free Internet.