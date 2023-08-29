This Airport Worker's Viral Travel Hack Could Save Your Bag from Getting Lost

I won't lie—I'm an avid (and proud!) collector of bag tags. I'll get my little sticker on my bag when I check it at the desk, and then I'll leave it there forever. To me, it's always given me a vintage vibe—and let's be honest, it is also a weird flex. Proof that you get around, if you will.

My travel aesthetic, though, will probably have to change. According to a new TikTok, which recently went viral, keeping old bag tags attached to your luggage is wrong and you shouldn't be doing that.

In the video, a worker at Ontario International Airport in California explains what should—and is—already obvious to a bunch of people. If you keep old tags on your luggage, those might get scanned instead of the newest one, and your bag might end up lost. It's not like I didn't know this. I did, but somehow thought that it was an exaggeration. As it turns out, it is not.

"Let's say you flew American and then a month later you flew Southwest," explains the airport worker in the video. "Well, there's a little sticker that goes on for American that tells the computer that it should go there," he says, pointing in the direction of the American Airlines baggage pile. He then continues, "So if your month-old American sticker is on there, there is a chance it scans instead of this one. ... It might end up over there and not get on the plane."