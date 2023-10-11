The Airports Where You'll Save Money Parking a Car Instead of Taking Uber

When planning your next trip involving flights, travelers usually focus on three main expenses to factor into their budget—airfare to get to destination, accommodations, and the cost to eat and entertain yourself throughout the trip. There is, however, one other sneaky expense we often overlook, and that is what we have to pay to get to the airport.

While we may tend to forget about them, those costs tend to add up, and a smarter choice can significantly impact our vacation budget. Next time you travel, it might be a good idea to consider whether it is most cost-effective for you to rideshare to the airport or drive there yourself and park the car.

Upgraded Points' newest study lends you a helping hand. The Texas-based travel company just shared results of an insightful analysis, which took into consideration the 50 major and busiest airports in the US and compared the average cost of taking an Uber to each airport and back versus driving your car and parking it there for the duration of a trip of average length instead.

"With travel budgets often stretched to the limit, even the cost of airport parking can be a significant concern," Alex Miller, the founder of Upgraded Points, said in a statement. "Keeping costs low by knowing the most affordable airport parking ahead of time, and when it is best to opt for an Uber instead, can all make a genuine difference over time."

To come up with the results, the company analyzed the most economical parking option offered from the websites of each of the 50 airports, and gathered average costs based on parking durations both for long weekend options (from Friday to Monday) and for a full week (Saturday to Saturday). Then, it compared them against the cost of a two-way Uber to and from the nearest city center. The study also took into account the quality of the parking options offered from the rankings on airportparking.com.

If you thought that Ubering back and forth to the airport was canonically the cheapest option, you might have to think again. According to the study, Uber was cheaper than parking for a long weekend in only 14 of the 50 airports considered. Yet, in some cases, Ubering is still your best option—and can save you quite some money.

More specifically, these are the top five airports with the largest savings, whether it is because you're choosing to park your car or to Uber there and back:

1. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): you can save $88.94 by parking

2. San Diego International Airport (SAN): you can save $82.12 by Ubering

3. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): you can save $71.88 by parking

4. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): you can save $69.12 by Ubering

5. Logan International Airport (BOS): you can save $60.82 by Ubering