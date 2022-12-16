These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays

Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.

Fortunately, USA Today has done some of the hard work for us all, and analyzed Bureau of Transportation data to determine which airports in the United States had the most cancellations between December 15 and January 7, between the years of 2015 and 2020.

The following US airports had more canceled holiday flights in recent years than any others:

1. Aspen Pitkin County Sardy Field

2. Charleston AFB/International Airport

3. Norfolk International Airport

4. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

5. Piedmont Triad International Airport

6. Chicago Midway International Airport

7. Newark Liberty International Airport

8. LaGuardia International Airport

9. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

10. Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport

So! Maybe, if you were planning on flying out of these airports for short-distance trips, I would suggest considering traveling by train.

Read the full ranking, plus data on which airports had the most delayed flights during the holiday season, here.