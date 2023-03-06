These Airports Have the World's Best Customer Service

Some of the best airports in the world just earned a new title.

Recently, the Airports Council International announced the winners of its latest Airport Service Quality Awards, which names which airports have the best airport customer service experiences according to passenger experiences.

This year, 144 awards were distributed to 75 airports, and four new categories were added to the awards, including Easiest Airport Journey and Most Enjoyable Airport. To arrive at the results, the ACI surveyed passengers about 30 different aspects of their airport experience. Over 465,000 people responded to the survey in 2022.

"The passenger is the center of everything, and this is reflected in every aspect of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World, in a statement. "Travelers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of these airport communities in providing outstanding customer experience. Congratulations to the best airports for customer experience worldwide."

Below are the ACI's best-reviewed airports that serve 40 million passengers or more throughout the year, organized by continent:

Asia

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai, India)

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (Guangzhou, China)

Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi, India)

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (Shanghai, China)

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (Shenzhen, China)

Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore, Singapore)



Europe

Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino (Rome Fiumicino, Italy)

Istanbul Airport (Istanbul, Turkey)



North America

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (Dallas, United States of America)

San Francisco International Airport (San Francisco, United States of America)



The three airports that were ranked highest by ACI surveyors for global arrivals in the survey were Abu Dhabi International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Kempegowda International Airport.

The most enjoyable airports in the world as ranked by the survey are listed below, also organized by continent. According to the ACI, the following airports are receiving recognition because they are in the "top 5% of airports for their offerings (restaurants, shops, entertainment) and efforts to make the waiting time enjoyable and comfortable."

Africa

Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)



Asia-Pacific

Beijing Daxing International Airport (Beijing, China)

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Pattimura International Airport (Ambon, Indonesia)

Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport (Ujung Pandang, Indonesia)

Yogyakarta International Airport (Yogyakarta, Indonesia)



Europe

Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino (Rome Fiumicino, Italy)

Ankara Esenboga Airport (Ankara, Turkey)

Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (Belgrade, Republic of Serbia)

Istanbul Airport (Istanbul, Turkey)

Milan Bergamo Airport (Milan, Italy)

Skopje International Airport (Skopje, North Macedonia)



Latin America-Caribbean

Guayaquil International Airport (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

Quito International Airport (Quito, Ecuador)



Middle East

Queen Alia International Airport (Amman, Jordan)



North America

Fort McMurray International Airport (Fort McMurray, Canada)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (Greer, United States of America)

William P. Hobby Airport (Houston, United States of America)



You can see all award winners for all categories over at Aci.aero.