Al Roker Is Here to Improve Your Thanksgiving

Al Roker is here to save your holiday cooking with a six-episode podcast, called Cooking Up a Storm With Al Roker, packed full of special guests and essential tips. After years as a beloved host of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Roker has earned a rightful place as an expert on the holiday.

To make sure you are getting the most out of the podcast, guests like Sohla El-Waylly, Sean Sherman, Ina Garten, and Maya-Camille Broussard will be dropping in to share advice as well. The podcast aims to give listeners new ideas and showcase a more diverse group of American Thanksgiving traditions.

"These folks are just a really great cross-section of America, along with being terrific chefs," Roker told Eater about the selection of guests. "Getting to talk to them about how they came up with these dishes and their experiences with Thanksgiving and what it means to them was really special."

The episodes will also include recipes and stories from the guests, and by the end, you'll have the know-how to make six Thanksgiving dishes. You can find the podcast on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Stitcher.