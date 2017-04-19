News

These Cities Have the Cleanest Air in America

burlington, vermonet
Burlington, VT | Shutterstock

Like nasty public transit germs and 30-pound taco pizzas, air pollution is just one of many modern health hazards we subject ourselves to in exchange for living in a city. Fortunately, it's not impossible to find a metro area in America that still enjoys the sort of crisp, smog-free air that once wafted from sea to shining sea. In fact, the American Lung Association just released a list of US cities that boast some of the cleanest air in the country.

The non-profit's annual State Of The Air report for 2017 lists six American cities that didn't log a single "bad air" day during the 2013-2015 window studied. That means they didn't clock a single day with high ozone or particle pollution, and were among the 25 cities with the lowest year-round particle levels. These are the metro areas -- listed in alphabetical order -- where the air astonishingly never broached unhealthy territory, even during summer months, when air pollution tends to kick into high gear:

  • Burlington-South Burlington, VT
  • Cape Coral-Fort Myers-Naples, FL
  • Elmira-Corning, NY
  • Honolulu, HI
  • Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
  • Wilmington, NC

Encouragingly, this year's list boasts two more metro areas than last year's, and includes Wilmington for the first time ever. Both Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville and Cape Coral-Fort Myers-Naples have made the list previously, though Salinas, CA unfortunately fell off, after making into the 2016 roundup. 

There were also a few runner-ups, whose air wasn't scot-free of ozone pollution year-round, but were pretty damn good in the scheme of things in that they boasted "no days in the unhealthy level for short-term particle pollution and were on the list of the cleanest cities for year-round particle pollution." In alphabetical order, they are: 

  • Bangor, ME
  • Casper, WY
  • Colorado Springs, CO
  • Farmington, NM
  • Homosassa Springs, FL
  • Lakeland Winter Haven, FL
  • North Port Sarasota, FL
  • Orlando-Deltona-Daytona Beach, FL
  • Pueblo-Canon City, CO
  • Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ
  • Syracuse-Auburn, NY

Of course, the report found that many, many more cities have a serious air pollution problem. Among the most ozone-polluted metro areas in the US, LA takes the top spot (surprise!), followed by a handful of other smaller cities in Southern California, with Phoenix, AZ ranking fifth. Here's how the rest of the "worst" list shakes out

  • #6: Modesto-Merced, CA
  • #7: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
  • #8: Sacramento-Roseville, CA
  • #9: New York-Newark, NY-NJ-CT-PA
  • #10: Las Vegas-Henderson, NV-AZ
  • #11: Denver-Aurora, CO
  • #12: Houston-The Woodlands, TX
  • #13: Dallas-Fort Worth, TX-OK
  • #14: El Centro, CA
  • #15: Fort Collins, CO
  • #16: El Paso-Las Cruces, TX-NM
  • #17: Redding-Red Bluff, CA
  • #18: San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA
  • #19: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
  • #20: Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT
  • #21: Hartford-West Hartford, CT
  • #22: Baton Rouge, LA
  • #22: Philadelphia-Reading-Camden, PA-NJ-DE-MD
  • #24: Sheboygan, WI
  • #25: Chico, CA

At least now we know where to start installing the smog-zapping towers

h/t Quartz

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

