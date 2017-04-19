These Cities Have the Cleanest Air in America

Like nasty public transit germs and 30-pound taco pizzas, air pollution is just one of many modern health hazards we subject ourselves to in exchange for living in a city. Fortunately, it's not impossible to find a metro area in America that still enjoys the sort of crisp, smog-free air that once wafted from sea to shining sea. In fact, the American Lung Association just released a list of US cities that boast some of the cleanest air in the country.
The non-profit's annual State Of The Air report for 2017 lists six American cities that didn't log a single "bad air" day during the 2013-2015 window studied. That means they didn't clock a single day with high ozone or particle pollution, and were among the 25 cities with the lowest year-round particle levels. These are the metro areas -- listed in alphabetical order -- where the air astonishingly never broached unhealthy territory, even during summer months, when air pollution tends to kick into high gear:
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers-Naples, FL
- Elmira-Corning, NY
- Honolulu, HI
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Wilmington, NC
Encouragingly, this year's list boasts two more metro areas than last year's, and includes Wilmington for the first time ever. Both Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville and Cape Coral-Fort Myers-Naples have made the list previously, though Salinas, CA unfortunately fell off, after making into the 2016 roundup.
There were also a few runner-ups, whose air wasn't scot-free of ozone pollution year-round, but were pretty damn good in the scheme of things in that they boasted "no days in the unhealthy level for short-term particle pollution and were on the list of the cleanest cities for year-round particle pollution." In alphabetical order, they are:
- Bangor, ME
- Casper, WY
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Farmington, NM
- Homosassa Springs, FL
- Lakeland Winter Haven, FL
- North Port Sarasota, FL
- Orlando-Deltona-Daytona Beach, FL
- Pueblo-Canon City, CO
- Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ
- Syracuse-Auburn, NY
Of course, the report found that many, many more cities have a serious air pollution problem. Among the most ozone-polluted metro areas in the US, LA takes the top spot (surprise!), followed by a handful of other smaller cities in Southern California, with Phoenix, AZ ranking fifth. Here's how the rest of the "worst" list shakes out:
- #6: Modesto-Merced, CA
- #7: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
- #8: Sacramento-Roseville, CA
- #9: New York-Newark, NY-NJ-CT-PA
- #10: Las Vegas-Henderson, NV-AZ
- #11: Denver-Aurora, CO
- #12: Houston-The Woodlands, TX
- #13: Dallas-Fort Worth, TX-OK
- #14: El Centro, CA
- #15: Fort Collins, CO
- #16: El Paso-Las Cruces, TX-NM
- #17: Redding-Red Bluff, CA
- #18: San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA
- #19: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- #20: Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT
- #21: Hartford-West Hartford, CT
- #22: Baton Rouge, LA
- #22: Philadelphia-Reading-Camden, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- #24: Sheboygan, WI
- #25: Chico, CA
At least now we know where to start installing the smog-zapping towers.
h/t Quartz
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.