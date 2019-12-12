Starbucks Will Give You 20% Off a Flight If You Book By Friday

Starbucks isn't just offering BOGO drinks every Thursday in December -- that includes Thursday, December 12 -- it's throwing in something you don't usually find on the menu this week.
If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you can get 20% off a flight with Alaska Airlines. The discount is good on flights to anywhere the airline flies, which means you can use the discount for a flight home over the holidays or to somewhere warm that doesn't involve tense family conversations. Those locations include dozens of cities across the US, as well as locations in Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.
The Starbucks Rewards program is free to join, less a little personal data you'll have to share to create the account. To use the flight discount, open up the Starbucks mobile app after signing up and logging in. You'll find the discount code in your inbox, which can be entered on the Alaska Airlines site.
The discount is only available until 11:59pm PST on December 13. So, you'll need to jump on the deal soon, whether you're going somewhere familiar or taking a flight to Hawaii for a reprieve from the cold.
