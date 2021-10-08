Today's the Last Day to Score 25% Off Alaska Airlines Flights

Take advantage of the deals while you can.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 10/8/2021 at 1:51 PM

If you weren’t planning on traveling this fall, maybe the latest airline sale will inspire you to take a trip somewhere spontaneously. And if you do have travel plans but haven’t booked your flights yet, this is even more fortuitous for you. Friday's the last day to get up to 25% off of flights from Alaska Airlines.

To access the sale, you’ll need to head to alaskaair.com, where you can enter your flight destination, dates of travel, and the discount code “SCORE25OFF.” The code is valid until 11:59 pm PT on October 8, so be sure to act fast. Trips booked for between October 23, 2021, and February 16, 2022, will be eligible for the discount, with the exception of holiday blackout dates between November 18 and 30, and December 18 through January 4.

The discount is part of a promotion starring Russell Wilson, Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback, and Alaska Airlines’ latest brand ambassador.

Discounted flights will pop up with a red squiggle next to the price, indicating that the discount has been applied to the flight. Safe travels!

