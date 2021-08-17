This Airline's Fall Sale Gets You 30% Off Flights, Including Trips to Hawaii

If you're someone who plans ahead, it's worth taking a look around at some of the flight sales that have been popping up lately. Given the state of the pandemic, there is risk involved in purchasing tickets. But if you're feeling hopeful about the future, Alaska Airlines has a sale worth pursuing.

The airline has announced a "system-wide" sale of 30% off all tickets. If Alaska travels there, you can take 30% off coach tickets. (That's 10% off if you're flying first class.) Those discounts apply on its west coast hubs, Alaska, Hawaii, Costa Rica, and Mexico. In fact, it applies to the more than 120 locations Alaska services with the exclusion of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.

When you hit the airline's website, you'll use the code "FUTURE" anytime from 5 pm PT on August 16 through 11:59 pm PT on August 18. The discount applies to any flight taken from August 30 through November 17 of this year. Though, you do have to purchase your tickets at least 14 days in advance.

Here are some one-way flight prices provided by Alaska Airlines that you'll find in the sale.

Los Angeles to Seattle: $53

Los Angeles to Maui, Hawaii: $84

Chicago to Seattle: $67

New York to Seattle: $88

Washington, DC to Portland: $83

Los Angeles to San Francisco: $32

There are a few terms on there, though. The fine print says that you can use just one discount per reservation, but that this one will be valid for up to seven tickets on a single reservation.