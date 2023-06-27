Alaska Airlines Is Launching Its First-Ever Nonstop Flights to the Bahamas

If you're already worried about freezing temperatures this winter, Alaska Airlines is lending a helping hand.

The airline just announced two new nonstop routes to the Bahamas, which are also the carrier's first-ever flights to the country. Starting this winter, Alaska Airlines passengers will be able to fly to Nassau from both Los Angeles and Seattle. To celebrate, the airline is offering discounted introductory fares for a limited time, starting at $169 from LA and $199 from Seattle (both one-way).

"We're excited to add a 'new dot' to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter," Kirsten Amrine, VP of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await."

Flights from Los Angeles to Nassau will begin on December 15, 2023 and will end on April 9, 2024 with planes taking off in the morning four times a week. During the same period, travelers leaving from Seattle, instead, will enjoy an afternoon departure, and flights will be available three times a week.

In addition to the new Bahamas service, Alaska Airlines is also increasing its flights to Mexico's Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. From December 15, 2023 to April 10, 2024, travelers will be able to board Alaska Airlines' planes in Las Vegas and head over to Cabo San Lucas four times a week via nonstop flights. Those looking to visit Puerto Vallarta, instead, will get the chance to choose among four different weekly flights from Las Vegas between December 14, 2023 and April 9, 2024. Introductory fares will be available for a limited time starting at $139 one-way to both destinations.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit the Alaska Airlines website.