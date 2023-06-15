Alaska Airlines Just Announced 3 New Coast-to-Coast Routes

Alaska Airlines is adding three new cross-coast routes to its service later this year, just in time for the winter holidays. The routes will be non-stop and connect Portland, Oregon and Miami; Palm Springs, California and New York JFK; and San Luis Obispo, California and Las Vegas.

"We believe our guests are going to love these new nonstops. We continue to see strong demand by travelers who want to go to leisure destinations and are already planning trips for next year," said Kirsten Amrine, VP of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, in a statement. "We're especially excited to launch a new coast-to-coast route in Portland, which is a key hub for us. Miami is the largest underserved city from Portland and vice versa, so plenty of flyers are ready to travel between the Rose City and South Florida."

The route connecting Portland to Miami will begin on November 17 and will fly daily and year-round. It will be the fourth Florida destination Alaska Airlines serves out of Portland. Flights between Palm Springs and JFK and San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas will both begin on December 14.

"The decision to introduce this service was driven by the growing demand for travel between these two destinations," said Courtney Johnson, director of airports for San Luis Obispo County, said in a statement. "We anticipate that the Las Vegas-San Luis Obispo route will contribute to increased passenger traffic, benefiting our airport and the region as a whole."

The announcement of the three new routes also coincided with the airline's launch of daily nonstop service from San Diego to Washington DC and Eugene, Oregon.

You can explore the new routes at AlaskaAir.com.