Buy an Alaska Airlines Ticket & Get a Free One for a Friend

The holidays are just around the corner, and odds are there's at least one person on your list that you're struggling to buy a for. Rather than get them something they won't use, why not book them a trip they'll never forget? Alaska Airlines is running a BOGO ticket deal that means you could buy a trip for yourself and get one for someone else for free.

The airline is teaming up with Starbucks for the deal, as reported by The Points Guy, and it includes cheap fairs on various trips. There is one minor catch, while the second flight is technically free, you will have to pay taxes and fees on the ticket.

Travel dates must be between January 5 and March 9 to qualify. Other restrictions apply based on where you're traveling from and where you're going. For example, travel to Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica, or Belize can only be done Sundays through Wednesdays. Similarly, traveling from Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica, or Belize can only be done on Tuesdays through Fridays. You must book all other trips for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

All you have to do to save when you book is enter the code STARBUCKS in the discount field and click Find Flights.

Here's a look at some of the flights you can get with this deal:

Maui to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico one-way for $184

Honolulu to Belize one-way for $248

Miami to Honolulu one-way for $348

Orlando to Costa Rica one-way for $486

This deal expires when the clock strikes midnight tonight, so stop putting off your shopping and pack your bags.