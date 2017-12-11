This Airline Is Giving Priority Boarding to Anyone in an Ugly Holiday Sweater

If you're traveling early for the holidays and like to wear clothing that gets a laugh, National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day 2017 is going to be your day.
When that painfully pointless holiday arrives on December 15, Alaska Airlines will give anyone in a "festive holiday sweater" free early boarding for their flight. The offer even extends to Alaska Airlines partners like Virgin America and Horizon Air.
If you've attended too many Griswold Christmas parties or have recently emerged from a Grinchy chrysalis, this probably sounds like hell. For you, it gets worse. All participating airlines will be playing holiday music during boarding throughout December. So, get ready for rounds of "Deck the Halls" on a plane filled with ironic sweaters.
"Travel during the holidays can be stressful for guests, especially those who do not travel often. This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet," Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement.
Unfortunately for anyone who loves this idea, the holiday party bus in the sky will only last one day. But that shouldn't stop you from wearing an ugly sweater and singing off-key carols to strangers on whichever date your holiday travel falls.
