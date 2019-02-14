This Airline Has Buy-One-Get-One-Free Flights for One Day Only

We spend a lot of time waiting for the perfect price for a flight. Or, sometimes, finding the right deal then quickly trying to convince someone that this is a great time for a vacation. That might be a little easier with this awfully alluring offer Alaska Airlines has announced for Valentine's Day.
Alaska Airlines is handling flight deals like Wendy's handles food deals for just one day. Book a trip on February 14, and you can get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on flights. Seriously. Use the code "COAST2COAST," and you're only paying the taxes and fees on the second ticket. You can use the code over and over, too. Buy four tickets? You could get two of them for free (less taxes and fees). There's no limit to the number of times you use the promo code as long as you use it on February 14.
If you're buying a flight, you'll have to travel sometime between February 14 and March 14 for the code to work. However, there are no blackout dates, so your options are open as long as you're flying select routes out of a handful of cities. Departure cities include Baltimore/Washington DC (to Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco), Boston (to Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco), Los Angeles (to Philadelphia), Nashville (to San Francisco), New Orleans (to San Francisco), New York City (to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose), Newark (to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose), Philadelphia (to San Francisco), and Raleigh (to San Francisco).
Get on it because you're not going to find BOGO deals on flights basically ever.
Top Things You Do That Annoy Baristas
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.