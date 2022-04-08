Alaska Airlines Cancels More Flights Through June to End Disruptions

In early April, Alaska Airlines was one of many carriers that had to cancel flights due to an endless number of issues facing carriers. Alaska is canceling about 2% of its scheduled flights through June to get back on track.

"At the beginning of this month, we let down some of our valued guests by canceling an unusual number of flights," a press release from the airline began. To all of you who were impacted, we are deeply sorry. We put you in a frustrating situation—most likely when you were looking to take a fun trip, family vacation, or needed to get somewhere important to you."

The airline industry is currently tasked with recruiting and training more pilots amid a shortage, and Alaska shared that they are spearheading their own efforts. The company created its own pilot academy, but at the beginning of 2022, the airline said it had a backlog in its training program. Alaska also stated that the April delays had nothing to do with a pilot strike and that the company's pilots were not on strike.

Nevertheless, the 2% of cancellations are scheduled to adjust to the number of pilots the airline has available. "We will do everything we can to minimize disruptions to your plans and we will let you know in advance if your itinerary is impacted by these schedule adjustments," the press release continues. "For those who are impacted, the unique phone number in your message from us will get you to someone who can help without an extended wait."

Alaska is not the only airline struggling. American Airlines recently announced that it would be chartering buses for some transfers to handle the shortage of pilots among other issues such as increased jet fuel prices.