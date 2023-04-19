Alaska Airlines Is Ditching Its Airport Check-In Kiosks

Forget about long waiting times at the check-in desk. Alaska Airlines is officially planning to replace its check-in kiosks with a new mobile self-service system almost entirely.

The goal is simple, and it is that of efficiency. The airline wants travelers to move swiftly to security without wasting time, and it is looking to get that done by implementing a new check-in technology.

The new procedure will allow passengers to check in online, get their bag tags from an iPad-based station, and drop their luggage on a self-service automated bag drop. But don't worry—if you don't have a smartphone or are not comfortable with the new DIY approach, you'll still be able to consult a full-service check-in agent.

"As we thought about how to provide the most caring experience for our guests, it was clear the lobby was a pain point," Charu Jain, Alaska's senior vice president of merchandising and innovation, said in a statement. "We realized the majority of our guests were doing most of the kiosk actions on their own phones and we could reduce the congestion in our airports."

In terms of timing, travelers should expect to see the new process roll out fairly soon. According to Alaska Airlines, check-in kiosks are set to be phased out at all the airports the airline serves by early 2024, and mobile-only check-in as well as bag tag stations will be implemented in their place. As for the bag drop stations, they are already up and running at eight of Alaska Airlines' main airports, and there are plans for them to be rolled out in other hubs through the end of 2024.