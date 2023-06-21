Alaska Airlines Is Partnering with Clear for Major Discounts and Bonus Miles

Alaska Airlines just announced it is partnering with Clear to offer its loyalty program members a discounted rate for Clear Plus, plus you'll get additional bonus miles when you enroll in the program. Clear Plus offers quicker access through security at 52 airports throughout the United States.

Clear Plus lets people go through security quickly by using biometric information (your fingerprint or an eye scan), with an escort to get through TSA without needing to spend a tedious amount of time in line. The Alaska Airlines deal will offer a discounted rate for membership, which is typically $189 per year for an individual.

"We understand from our guests how important it is for them to have the best possible experience when traveling with us, and part of that is saving time when they're at the airport," said Shane Jones, VP of real estate and business development at Alaska Airlines. "Our frequent flyers are already big fans of Clear Plus. With a discounted Clear Plus membership available to all of our Mileage Plan members, we believe more of our guests will appreciate this valuable travel benefit."

To become a member of Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan, you can simply sign up online at Alaska Airlines' website for free. After signing up, you'll get $10 off the yearly Clear Plus membership. Any elite Mileage Plan members (MVP, MVP Gold, MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K) will also get 1,500 bonus miles when signing up. You'll also be eligible to receive an additional 1,250 miles per year when you renew your Clear membership while it's linked to your Mileage Plan.

And as an additional bonus, anyone who signs up for Clear Plus through Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan before July 16, will get an additional 1,000 bonus miles.