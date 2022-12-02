Alaska Airlines Is Launching an Electronic Bag Tag Program for Your Luggage

Alaska Airlines is going where no airline has gone before. And no, it's not space. The carrier is rolling out the travel industry's first-ever electronic bag tag program, so you can tag your luggage before even arriving at the airport.

Alaska Mileage Plan members will be the first of the masses to test out the program. Starting this week, 2,500 of those elite status members will have access to the digital bag tags directly in their mobile app. To qualify for the program, you have to have traveled in the last 12 months, checked at least one bag, and be among the first to register to use the device, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

"The last thing our guests want to do is stand in line," Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Innovation Charu Jain said in the blog post. "With the addition of the Alaska Airlines electronic bag tag our guests can complete almost all of their check-in tasks—from the comfort of their home, at work, or on the way to catching their flight."