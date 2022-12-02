Alaska Airlines Is Launching an Electronic Bag Tag Program for Your Luggage
The airline is the first in the travel industry to do so.
Alaska Airlines is going where no airline has gone before. And no, it's not space. The carrier is rolling out the travel industry's first-ever electronic bag tag program, so you can tag your luggage before even arriving at the airport.
Alaska Mileage Plan members will be the first of the masses to test out the program. Starting this week, 2,500 of those elite status members will have access to the digital bag tags directly in their mobile app. To qualify for the program, you have to have traveled in the last 12 months, checked at least one bag, and be among the first to register to use the device, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.
"The last thing our guests want to do is stand in line," Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Innovation Charu Jain said in the blog post. "With the addition of the Alaska Airlines electronic bag tag our guests can complete almost all of their check-in tasks—from the comfort of their home, at work, or on the way to catching their flight."
Long story short is that you'll get a three-to-five-inch device that will update with the flight info that you input on your Alaska Airlines mobile app. You can just go directly to the bag drop once you arrive at the airport.
"We've tested our electronic bag tags on countless flights across the country, including international routes where Alaska Airlines flies, and the devices have performed exactly as they're meant to," Jain added. "We'll collect feedback from our first wave of users before the devices become available to purchase to all our guests early next year."
The bag tag program is expected to reduce the time you wait in airport lobbies by 40%, which in turn also cuts down on lines and the use of paper bag tags (yay sustainability!).
"Alaska Airlines is an excellent example of a carrier on a mission to improve all aspects of their passenger's experience," BAGTAG Managing Director Jaspar Quak said in the release. "This vision is leading their choices for innovation such as electronic bag tags and we are very proud to assist them in this project."