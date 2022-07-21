Alaska Airlines Is Introducing Electronic Bag Tags to Make Checking Luggage Easier

Alaska Airlines is launching an electronic bag tag later this year, becoming the first US airline to do so. Instead of having to get the usual bag tags printed when you get to the airport, you’ll be able to activate the device up to 24 hours in advance of their flight through the Alaska Airlines app. That means you’ll be able to activate the tag from anywhere—your car, your house, even at work. To activate the tag, which is designed to be so durable it could potentially last a lifetime, you’ll simply tap your phone to the tag. The tag is equipped with an antenna that will collect the flight information from the app and display it on the tag screen.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

"This technology allows our guests to tag their own bags in just seconds and makes the entire check-in process almost all off-airport," Charu Jain, senior vice president of merchandising and innovation for Alaska Airlines, said in a news release. "Not only will travelers with the devices be able to quickly drop-off their luggage, our electronic bag tags will help also reduce lines in our lobbies and give our employees the opportunity to spend more one-on-one time with guests who ask for assistance." The tags will first be given to Alaska’s 2,500 frequent fliers in late 2022. Then, in 2023, Mileage Plan members will be able to purchase the tags. The airline has not said how much the tags will cost at this time, but the hope is that they will reduce the amount of time passengers spend checking in by about 40%. Personally, I’m interested in any technology that keeps me and my checked luggage together on my next vacation.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.