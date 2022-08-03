Alaska Airlines Now Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.

Here are some of the one-way flight deals available:

Sacramento, California to San Jose, California $39

San Diego to San Jose, California $39

Seattle to Spokane, Washington $49

San Francisco to Las Vegas $49

Portland, Oregon to Boise, Idaho $59

As always with flight deals, there are some terms and conditions you should know before booking. The flights are non refundable, and the Saver Fares (as listed above) are not changeable outside of the 24-hour cancellation policy. The tickets are subject to availability, so if you’re interested in a flight, you’ll want to book as soon as you are able. Keep your dates flexible in order to take advantage of the best priced flights.

You can book directly through the Alaska Airlines website.