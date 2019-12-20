Hurry, This Airline Has BOGO Flights to Hawaii & All Across the U.S. Today Only

This year, Alaska Airlines is that coworker at the holiday party spilling eggnog on their ugly Christmas sweater, and passing out fuzzy Rudolf socks to non-reciprocating coworkers. On Friday, for example, the airline is celebrating National Ugly Sweater Day by giving priority boarding to anyone wearing a holiday sweater, and now it's sprinkling some more spirit into this wonderfully strange and festive mix with a rare buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) flight deal -- available today only.
How much bourbon did you put in that eggnog, Alaska? Because this deal is absolutely wild. Thanks to the discount, all you'll have to pay is the full fare for the first ticket and the taxes and fees for the second ticket, when you book travel for two people. The applicable travel dates run from January 7 through February 12, 2020, but you'll have to book right away as the BOGO sale ends at 11:59pm PT on December 20, according to the airline.
Now let’s talk about how we can best take advantage of our tipsy and generous airline pal. The full list of trips is available on Alaska's official sale page, but here are some of our favorites:
- New Orleans to San Francisco
- Ontario to Portland or Seattle
- Honolulu to Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, or San Jose
- Chicago to San Francisco or Seattle
- New York to Los Angeles Portland, San Francisco, or Seattle
- Kansas City and Seattle
- Washington-Dulles and San Francisco
- Columbus to Seattle
- Raleigh to Seattle
According to Alaska, you can fly to cities in Hawaii Monday through Wednesday, depart from cities in Hawaii Tuesday through Thursday, and travel between all other cities included in the promotion on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. To get the deal, go to the booking form on the sale page, enter your departure and arrival airports, make sure they are between January 7 and February 12 of 2020, enter two travelers, type LETSBOGO into the discount field, and click “Find Flights.” The next page will provide a list of available flights and a small red symbol will appear on the fares eligible for the discount.
Just a couple things to note: Alaska’s baggage policy is less than ideal, but it’s not the worst we’ve seen. The first checked bag is $30 and the second is $40, but you get a personal item and carry-on for free. If you have too much stuff you can always tell a friend you bought them a full-priced ticket and guilt them into carrying your “just in case” shoes.
