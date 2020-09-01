Alaska Airlines Is Also Permanently Dropping Flight Change Fees
The carrier joins Delta, United, and American Airlines.
While Alaska Airlines is hardly the first carrier to extend its waiver policy as of late, the company is among the select few that has gone beyond the simple promise to nix flight change fees for now. Alaska is now vowing to eliminate those pesky extra costs permanently.
Along with American, United, and Delta, Alaska is implementing a no change fee policy for all tickets, except for the carrier's basic economy option, Saver fares. Though, anything purchased through December 31, 2020 will be eligible for free cancellations and changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"COVID has taught us that flexibility in travel is key," executive vice president and chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison said in a statement. "As we evolve our approach to travel to include more than 100 safety actions, it's important to give our guests flexibility when they book by eliminating change fees."
To get an actual cash refund, you'll need to purchase one of the airline's refundable tickets, otherwise you'll just earn a standard travel credit to be used at a later date.
The carrier has also implemented a number of other pandemic procedures, including a "No Mask. No Travel." policy. According to the company 75 travelers have been placed on a temporary no-fly as a result of non-compliance. Alaska Airlines has also added new touch-free technology, upped its sanitation efforts, is continuing to block middle seats, and has extended its 2020 elite status through next year.
