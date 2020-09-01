Alaska Airlines Is Also Permanently Dropping Flight Change Fees

While Alaska Airlines is hardly the first carrier to extend its waiver policy as of late, the company is among the select few that has gone beyond the simple promise to nix flight change fees for now. Alaska is now vowing to eliminate those pesky extra costs permanently.

Along with American, United, and Delta, Alaska is implementing a no change fee policy for all tickets, except for the carrier's basic economy option, Saver fares. Though, anything purchased through December 31, 2020 will be eligible for free cancellations and changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID has taught us that flexibility in travel is key," executive vice president and chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison said in a statement. "As we evolve our approach to travel to include more than 100 safety actions, it's important to give our guests flexibility when they book by eliminating change fees."