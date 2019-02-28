Passengers Treated & Crew Hospitalized After 'Sweet, Burning' Odor Fills Flight

In a perfect world, all you'd smell on a flight is your own Bloody Mary, but we don't live in a perfect world. There's no end to mysterious odors on planes -- some kind of funny, others just concerning. This is one of the concerning ones.
According to a report from KARE 11, an Alaska Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Wednesday after a "sweet, burning smell" filled the cabin. The plane was diverted out of precaution, but upon landing some passengers were light-headed, nauseous, and had trouble breathing. Those passengers were examined, and four crew members were taken to the hospital over concerns about “respiratory issues.”
The plane has since returned to service. Alaska Airlines told KARE 11, "Maintenance completed a detailed diagnostic inspection of the aircraft and were unable to recreate the odor." The plane has since returned to service.
Strangely, that was the second time that very week that an Alaska Airlines flight was grounded over a mysterious odor. That was on a flight from Seattle to Orange County, but no passengers reported symptoms.
But honestly, both of those sound preferable to this Alaska Airlines flight.
