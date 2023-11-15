Alaska Airlines Has Flights to Mexico Starting at $99 for Just 3 Days

Mexico just became a bit more affordable of a destination thanks to Alaska Airlines. The carrier is now having a major flash sale on its flights to the country from the West Coast, and rates start as low as $99 one-way.

You'd better act fast, though. The promo is only available through November 16, so you have to book your tickets very soon. In terms of destinations, there are plenty of options to choose from, including Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Loreto, Cancun, and Zihuatanejo. And don't worry about the departure airport, either—you can be flexible on that, too, since the deal includes flights taking off from Los Angeles, Oregon's Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.

Among the many highlights, travelers can book flights from Los Angeles to Loreto starting from $99 one-way. Alternatively, heading from San Diego to Los Cabos starts from $119. Departing from San Francisco to head over to Puerto Vallarta will also set you back $119 one-way. And if you want to fly from San Diego to Cancun, it'll still cost you only $119.

The deal celebrates the airline's 35th anniversary of its service to Mexico and applies to travel between November 29, 2023 and March 13, 2024, with no blackout dates.

To check out the complete list of participating cities and to book your tickets, you can visit this website. If you're looking for more flight and travel deals, we've also rounded up the biggest savings for travelers coming out ahead of Travel Tuesday later this month.