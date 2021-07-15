You Can Get $99 Flights to Hawaii on Alaska Airlines Right Now

Airlines have been hooking it up as of late. First, JetBlue rolled out its Real Deal experience to celebrate New York's reopening with cheap flights and a rotating schedule of weekly deals. And now, Alaska Airlines has got its own flight deal that gets you $99 one-way fares to Hawaii. If you're on the West Coast, at least.

The carrier is hosting its Aloha Sale with flights to Honolulu, Kona, Kahului, and more starting at just under $100 per one-way flight—but the deal lasts until tonight only, per The Points Guy. You can snag these cheap Saver Fares, or you can upgrade for a higher main cabin seat that's going to run you a bit more—around $239. Keep in mind, if you go with the former, you cannot change your travel plans once you've booked. You do, however, have 24 hours to cancel for a full refund or credit.

Of course, there are stipulations. You must book tickets today and at least 21 days before your departure date. Fares for the Seattle to Kahului route will also only be available Monday through Thursday from September 7 through November 10, according to The Points Guy.

Here are the best flights:

San Francisco (SFO) to Honolulu (HNL) for $99.

San Francisco (SFO) to Maui (OGG) for $99.

Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) for $99.

San Jose (SJC) to Kona (KOA) for $99.

San Diego (SAN) to Maui (OGG) for $119.

Los Angeles to Honolulu (HNL) for $119.

San Diego (SAN) to Lihue (LIH) for $119.

Of course, if you haven't already sensed the trend here, flights are from the West Coast only. East Coasters are out of luck—or will have to make their way over there first.

Hawaii lifted restrictions for all vaccinated travelers just last week.