You Can Get the Alaska Airlines Subscription Pass at a Major Discount Right Now

If flying across the West Coast is your thing, you might want to look into Alaska Airlines' Flight Pass to save a few bucks. Plus, new subscribers are in for a treat—to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its membership pass, Alaska Airlines is giving a major discount to new Flight Pass customers.

As it often goes with good deals, you'd better be quick and secure the bag. You have until March 8 to subscribe and score 20% off the first three months of your Flight Pass subscription, which starts at $49 per month. Once you become a member, you'll have access to lower-than-average roundtrip flights across some of the main hubs in the West Coast, and you'll be able to earn miles and book flights in advance without blackout dates.

"With Flight Pass, subscribers can book roundtrip flights to destinations including San Francisco, Las Vegas and now Salt Lake City at a fixed and consistent price," Neil Thwaites, regional vice-president of California for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "Subscribers now have an affordable and convenient way to connect with friends, family and colleagues."

For more information and to become a Flight Pass member, you can visit Alaska Airlines' website and use the promo code FPBDAY20 to score the deal.