Flights to Hawaii on Alaska Airlines Are as Low as $89 Right Now

I'm more than a little fed up with New York spring because it feels nothing like spring. But I guess that's why vacations exist. And now, Alaska Airlines is ensuring we don't have to suffer through another cold April day. The carrier has a major sale with flights to Hawaii for as little as $89.

With the Aloha State having dropped its stringent pandemic-related regulations, you can now hit up paradise without quarantines—and without obliterating your budget. Through 11:59 pm PST tonight, you can snag cheap fares to all over Hawaii. Just note that these are non-refundable saver tickets, and checked baggage fees will apply, not that that should hinder any of your fun in the sun.

"Now that Hawai'i's travel restrictions have eased, it's the perfect time to experience the spirit of aloha with our three-day sale to the islands this spring," Alaska Airlines tweeted, adding "hurry!"