Alaska Airlines Is Launching a Subscription Service for Flights

These days, you can get a subscription service for just about anything you want, from laundry to movies to food. Now, you can even get a subscription for flights. Alaska Airlines, which recently cut 200 flights from its schedule, announced a subscription plan for travel within California and to Nevada and Phoenix.

The subscription starts at $49.99 per month for six flights per year, and the price beyond that will be based on the number of flights you need each month. Called Flight Pass, it allows customers to lock in discounted rates on round trip flights either once or twice a month for an entire year.

You can choose plans that include six, 12, or 24 flights each year. Those monthly flights can start as cheap as $0.01, plus the standard $14.60 in airport taxes and fees. You must book flights 14 days in advance to lock in the price.

Some flights will cost more if it is a popular route with high demand. But Alaska Airlines says that most flights will be $0.01 with the subscription plan. It’s an excellent option for people who regularly commute between states or take weekend trips often. The pass includes 13 airports within California and to Reno, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. You can see the complete list of destinations here.

If you want even more flexibility with your flights, you can sign up for Flight Pass Pro. It costs $199 per month and allows customers to book flights within two hours of take-off. To sign up for Flight Pass, head to the Alaska Airlines website.